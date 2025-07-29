New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday took a swipe at DMK members after they demanded that he speak in English following a glitch in the translation system of the House, saying they should have suggested an Indian language like Tamil or Bengali instead of a "foreign language".

Dubey, who was participating in the discussion on Operation Sindoor, said he knows Hindi and would give his speech in Hindi.

"English is a foreign language, and your insistence on it reflects your mindset," the BJP MP retorted after DMK members made a clamour over not getting a translation of the speech and asked him to speak in English.

Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, tried to assuage the concern of members and said, "There is a technical issue we are working to resolve it."

"It is not my problem but the problem of the Lok Sabha. I know Hindi and I would give my speech in Hindi," Dubey said.

"I would have been happy had you asked me to speak in Tamil. I would take pride if someone asked me to speak in Tamil or Bangla as they are our languages, Indian language," he said.

Dubey took this opportunity to criticise the Congress and its allies, saying they have a problem with North Indians and Hindi.

He wondered if it was a crime to speak Hindi. If this keeps happening, "we will become England" and turn into "slaves" once again, he said.

The matter was settled after the Chair announced that the translation in Tamil was available.

The BJP-led government gives importance to each and every citizen of the country, Dubey said, noting its strong stance in dealing with terrorism.

"It is our firm resolve to regain Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said.

