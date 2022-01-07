Hamirpur (HP), Jan 7 (PTI) The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh was on Friday declared a 'mini containment zone' after 81 students tested positive for COVID-19 in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, 27 more students were tested positive for the virus in Rapid Antigen Test on Friday, a district official said, adding their RT-PCR reports are awaited.

Also Read | Fact Check: Call For ‘Removal of Punjabis From Indian Army’ at Cabinet Committee on Security Meet? Video Clip With Doctored Audio Being Circulated on Twitter; Know The Truth.

In his order on Friday, the sub-divisional magistrate stated that strict measures are required to prevent the spread of the virus, which if not taken immediately, may cause further hazards.

"Therefore, in compliance to office order issued by the district magistrate, Hamirpur, the sub-divisional magistrate, Hamirpur, in exercise of the power vested in him under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has ordered complete sealing of the area," the order read.

Also Read | India-China Row: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Seeks Answers From PM Narendra Modi on Border Developments.

Under no circumstances will any person or vehicle, except officers/officials' vehicles on government duty, shall be allowed, the order specified.

Further, essential commodities such as like milk, groceries, vegetables, pharmaceutical products and gas supply shall be allowed with prior permission, the SDM's letter stated.

"No person shall leave their homes or move on foot or by vehicles or travel or roam around or stand on any road or public places in the above referred notified area of the respective gram panchayat ward till further orders," his order pointed out.

However, on the other hand, students have begun moving back to their native places fearing infection. PTI CORR DJI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)