New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Researchers from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela and Sun Yat-sen University in China have examined how spinning dust devils, powerful dust storms and widespread water ice clouds can influence the atmosphere on Mars.

By examining information from more than 20 years of data collected by multiple Mars missions, including India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MoM), the team has studied how dust and water ice interact to shape the planet's climate and temperature.

The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious journal, New Astronomy Reviews.

According to Jagabandhu Panda, professor, Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, NIT Rourkela, understanding these processes will also help in preparing for human exploration missions.

"Mars, also known as the red planet, is home to some of the most dramatic weather systems in the solar system. Dust raised by local and regional storms can travel far and disturb wind patterns resulting in change of temperatures, and in some cases, reshape the Martian atmosphere in dramatic ways," he said.

"Knowing how Martian weather works can help protect spacecraft, support future astronauts, and improve our understanding of whether Mars may once have supported life," he added.

Panda explained that advancing the weather prediction on Mars is not just a scientific pursuit, it is the cornerstone of ensuring that future missions can sustain there and realise the past and future habitability of the red planet.

Using imaging data of more than 20 years, the researchers have traced how changing season on Mars evolve the dust and clouds formation and movement.

"These findings refine the human knowledge and understanding of Mars' climate system and may be useful for predicting future weather on the planet. As more missions head to the Red Planet, long-term studies like this one offer essential clues about its ever-changing skies," he said.

