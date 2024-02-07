New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari called on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Wednesday and congratulated him for being conferred with the Bharat Ratna Award.

Gadkari, taking to microblogging site X, said in a post that Advani has an invaluable contribution to the politics of the country and in the development of the country is inspiring all of us.

"Met respected Lal Krishna Advani at his residence and congratulated him on the announcement of receiving Bharat Ratna. Advani ji has an invaluable contribution in the politics of the country and in the development of the country. His work is inspiring for all of us."

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and congratulated him for being conferred with the Bharat Ratna Award.

Nadda, taking to microblogging site X, said in a post that Advani's contribution to making Indian democracy and politics strong, informed and better can never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah also took to his official account on X and said that the work done by the veteran BJP leader is a source of inspiration for everyone.

"Met respected Lal Krishna Advani today after the announcement of him getting Bharat Ratna and congratulated him. Advani ji has made an invaluable contribution to the country's cultural heritage, politics and progress. The work done by him is a source of inspiration for all of us. By deciding to give Bharat Ratna to respected Advani ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of honouring his tireless struggles and contribution," the Union Home Minister posted on X.

Shortly after the announcement was made, political leaders from across party lines greeted the leader and expressed delight at it.

LK Advani said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove for in life to the best of his abilities. In a statement, Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani has served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India. (ANI)

