Indiana, February 7: In the fifth such incident this year, 23-year-old Indian student Sameer Kamath was found dead in Warren County, Indiana in the United States. Kamath was a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering at Purdue University. "Sameer Kamath, a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering, was found dead in Warren County, the mechanical engineering head Eckhard Groll announced to the ME community, Tuesday afternoon," the newspaper of Purdue University, 'The Exponent' reported.

It reported citing a press release from Warren County Coroner, Justin Brummett, Kamath (23) was found at about 5 pm (local time) on Monday at NICHES land trust, a nature preserve, at Crow's Grove. The forensic autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon (local time) in Crawfordsville, the release stated. Kamath was from Massachusetts and received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He came to Purdue in the summer of 2021. US: Indian Student Chased, Attacked and Robbed by Four Men in Chicago, Horrifying Video Surfaces

He graduated from the department with a Master's Degree in mechanical engineering, according to the summer commencement program. He was slated to graduate from the doctoral program at Purdue University in 2025, the paper stated citing his LinkedIn profile. Further investigation is underway in the case. The Warren County Coroner said that more information will be shared when more information is available. Notably, this is the fifth incident of Indian students found dead in the US, this year so far.

Shreyas Reddy, who was a student at the Linder School of Business, was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio last week. But, the cause of his death remains unknown. This was the third death of an Indian student within a span of a week. Prior to him, Vivek Saini and Neel Acharya were also found dead in the same week. Notably, Neel Acharya was also a student at the Purdue University. His body was found at the campus on January 30. Indian Student Shreyas Reddy Found Dead in US’s Ohio, Third Such Case Within a Week

Another Indian student Vivek Saini was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US on January 29. Earlier on January 20, Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old Indian-American student, was found dead near the University of Illinois.

