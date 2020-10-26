Rohtas (Bihar) [India], October 26 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said when the present CM could not provide employment and set up industries in last 15 years what would he do in the next five years.

The RJD leader said things were better for the poor under his father and former CM Lalu Yadav.

Also Read | India Will Take Back Every Inch of Occupied Land From China, Pakistan, ‘Even If it Means Using Military Might’, Says J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina.

"Under Laluji's rule the poor could face the 'babu sahebs', but we will work for everyone and take everyone along now. For 15 years the person who could not provide employment, did not set up industries, did not eradicate poverty, what will he do in the next five years?" Tejashwi questioned.

"When migrants got stuck, where was his chopper? Then he said, stay where you are," he added.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti’s Remarks ‘Hurt Patriotic Sentiments’, Write 3 PDP Leaders in Their Resignation From Party Membership.

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)