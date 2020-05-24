Uttarakhand Govt Designates All 13 Districts of the State Under Orange Zone, State COVID-19 Tally Reaches 298

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dehradun, May 24: The COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand has been on a rise since the last few days with the total count touching 298 on Sunday. The state government said all 13 districts of Uttarakhand are now designated as Orange Zone. The orange zone means only a few cases have been reported. This means the districts have reported a limited number of cases in the past. Reports inform that a majority of the cases had a travel history to Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Rajasthan.

On May 19, the state government had classified six of its 13 districts as orange zone and the rest in green zone. Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar were in orange zone, while Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar were in Champawat were in green zone. India Records Highest Ever Spike of of 6,767 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Rises to 1,31,868, Death Toll Rises to 3,867.

Here's the tweet:

All 13 districts of the state are now designated as Orange Zone: Uttarakhand Govt #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oUyuzTsfPd — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

According to the bulletin, most cases were reported today are from Nainital where 32 cases were reported. This was followed by Dehradun with seven cases reported today. "53 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 298,” according to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19. The recovered cases in the state stands at 56.

Earlier this month, the state government had said that the COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand were doubling every 47 days. The government had, earlier this month, issued classification of a district into red, orange and green zone. In its recent order on May 17, the Centre issued new guidelines, allowing the state governments to decide the Red, Green and Orange zones as per COVID-19 situation in the states.