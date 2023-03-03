Patna, Mar 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has agreed to send an all-party delegation to Tamil Nadu to look into allegations of attacks on migrant workers, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed on Friday.

Sinha was talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Sabha premises after he led a delegation of BJP legislators from both Houses to call on the chief minister at the latter's chamber.

“I have received a distress call from a migrant from my own constituency of Lakhisarai. The chief minister agreed to our demand for sending a delegation to Tamil Nadu. The delegation will comprise representatives from all political parties and will leave tomorrow”, he said.

He also said that a team of officials from Bihar will also accompany the delegation and the chief minister “summoned the chief secretary and the director general of police and advised them accordingly”.

Sinha, who had led his party members in staging a walkout from the assembly earlier in the day, was sore over the behaviour of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav inside the House, whom he accused of “using a language befitting goons”.

The BJP leader, who was the Speaker till his party lost power in last year's upheaval also alleged that his successor Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, from the RJD, “appears to be taking instructions from the treasury benches”.

The Speaker had turned down the Opposition's demand for constituting a committee of the House which could visit Tamil Nadu.

Yadav, who has drawn flak from the BJP for visiting Tamil Nadu recently to attend a function on the occasion of Chief Minister M K Stalin, had dared the opposition party to approach the Centre if it felt that the responses of governments of the two states were not satisfactory.

He cited a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu DGP who has denied any attacks, in the recent past, on Hindi-speaking people and accused the BJP of “trying to drive a wedge between states” for political gains.

