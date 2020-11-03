New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): A Delhi Court (Saket Court) on Monday sought the response of concern authorities on a plea moved by eight foreign nationals praying for deportation as per law in connection with the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin area.

Additional Session Judge Sandeep Yadav on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, who is investigated the matter. The matter is now listed for consideration on 6th November.

The eight foreign nationals belong to Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand countries have approached the Court with the pray to deport them to their country as per law in the interest of justice. Application mention that the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on 24.08.2020 discharged them in relation to all offences levelled against them by Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The move comes in light of the Supreme Court order in Maulana Ala Hadrami and Others Vs Union of India, matter, wherein the SC order dated 15.10.2020 granted the 8 foreigners liberty to approach the revisional court for deportation.

However, the state filed a revision and notice was issued on the same on 16.10.2020, renotified for 10.11.2020.

Advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh appeared for foreign nationals and Atul Srivastava, Additional Public Prosecutor appeared for the State today.

Earlier, CMM-SE vide Order dated 10.09.2020 in Case was pleased to release the passport of the applicants, however, the necessary order directing deportation and closure of LoC was not granted, the plea said.

Around 955 foreign nationals were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March this year, which allegedly had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country. (ANI)

