New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Following the revelation that multiple doctors of Al-Falah University were allegedly involved in the explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi, the National Medical Commission (NMC) will be issuing regulatory guidelines to all medical institutions and professionals, directing them to refrain from anti-national activities within workplaces.

"The National Medical Commission (NMC) will issue regulatory guidelines to all medical institutions and professionals directing them to refrain from any anti-national activities within workplaces," official sources to ANI.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Police's SIA Raids ‘Kashmir Times’ Office in Jammu for 'Anti-National Activities' (Watch Video).

NMC to issue guidelines to medical institutions and professionals, emphasising social accountability and national health priorities, and advising to refrain from anti-national activities.

On the overall status, including the allegations of fraud regarding the registration of Al-Falah University, sources said the decision will be taken by the Haryana State Authorities.

Also Read | Colombo Security Conclave 2025: NSA Ajit Doval Urges for Ensuring 'Safety, Security, Stability' of Indian Ocean (Watch Video).

"Al-Falah University falls under the Haryana State Private University Act. As the university offers multiple non-medical programs, the Haryana state authorities will make the final decision regarding its overall status," the source said.

The future of Al Falah Medical College depends upon the ongoing National-level investigation, sources told ANI. "Based on the state government's decision and inputs from the central government, the NMC will determine the future of Al-Falah Medical College, which is central to the ongoing national-level investigation," said the source.

The College gained approval in 2019 and charges lower fees compared to several private colleges, which is the reason that demand is high in admission despite the serious charges.

The College has filled 150 MBBS seats for the 2025- 2026 academic session. NMC also assured that the future of these students will not be affected.

According to the source, "The NMC will ensure that innocent medical students are protected and that their academic future is not affected."

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah group, in a money laundering case.

Siddiqui has been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was arrested following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during a search conducted earlier.

ED has intensified its probe into Al-Falah University by expanding it to the financial operations of the Al-Falah Trust, its associated firms, and the personnel managing the institution's administrative and financial systems. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)