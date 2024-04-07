Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that there is no alternative in the opposition capable of taking responsibility for the nation's 140 crore people.

"This election is being held at the national level, not just for some villages. In this election, voters decide who will take responsibility for the 140 crore people of the nation...We are confident that the nation can only move ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...We do not see any alternative to PM Modi in the opposition," Ajit Pawar said, speaking to reporters in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

Pawar mentioned that the INDIA bloc has been formed solely to oppose everything done under the Narendra Modi government; however, the majority of people believe that only Prime Minister Modi can advance the nation.

"INDIA bloc has come into existence just to oppose everything done by the Narendra Modi government. But people are very smart. They know everything...If you ask them, the majority will say that only PM Modi can take the nation ahead...We have seen the development work done under PM Modi in the last 10 years and the vision for the nation ahead...We all want the PM to be re-elected for a third consecutive term," Pawar said.

Discussing the Baramati candidate from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sunetra Pawar, who has been pitted against sitting MP Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that he has worked in the district for the last 32 years.

"Earlier, people were questioning who would be the candidate in Baramati. But after the candidate was declared, people decided to choose PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi as they had seen the work done by him in the last 10 years...I have worked in the district (Baramati) for the last 32 years. I am a man of development. I make decisions quickly for people. Therefore, I am confident that people will support me," Pawar said.

Dismissing reports of a potential rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state over seat-sharing, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said, "There is no rift within Mahayuti...It may be that, at times, some may have a different view. But that is human tendency. Otherwise, everything is smooth...Candidates and seats can be decided until the last date of nomination filing." (ANI)

