Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): 'At Home' function for Independence Day to be hosted by the Raj Bhavan has been cancelled in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Raj Bhavan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'At Home' function for this year's Independence Day to be hosted by the Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, as per past practice, stands cancelled," the statement said.

The decision was taken after assessing the current circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and keeping in view the compliance of all healthcare protocols and SOPs notified by the Central and the UT government. (ANI)

