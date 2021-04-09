New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Doctors and NGOs running medical camps at the Singhu border have claimed that no farmers protesting here have been tested positive for COVID-19 yet and they are safe due to their strong immunity power.

Sagar, a doctor from West Bengal volunteering here, said, "If people with complaint of fever and cold-cough visit us, we check the patient briefly. We check their temperature and oxygen saturation. If we suspect the person is infected with COVID-19, we refer them for a COVID test and keep the record."

"There were 3-4 suspects of COVID infection here but all of them tested negative," he said.

Sagar further said, "We motivate the farmers here to get themselves vaccinated if they are eligible. And if they have any side-effects after getting vaccinated, they can consult us or the hospitals."

Avtar Singh, founder of NGO Life Care, said that the immune system of the people protesting at the border is strong.

"There is a spurt in the cases of cold and cough due to the increase in the pollution level in the area. We have not encountered any major emergency yet," Singh said.

"We have been here since November 30 last year. Having fever or cold and cough does not mean that a person is COVID positive. We have referred as many as 50 people to Sonipat and Rohtak PGI but no one tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

"There are no COVID cases in the states where the government is holding rallies but there are chances of COVID where the farmers are protesting! We are taking care of sanitisation and hygiene here," he added.

A physician, Gaurav, said that the most patients who visit him suffer from gastro ailments as the weather is changing.

Chanranjit Singh, a volunteer of United Sigh Organisation, said, "We are dealing with patients with minor complains like headache or stomach aches. Everything is fine here. People have been protesting here for four months."

Farmers have been continuing their protest against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at different borders in the national capital. (ANI)

