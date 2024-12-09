New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) There is no categorisation of heritage sites in the country by danger levels, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Parliament on Monday.

He gave the written reply in response to MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi's questions on a section of heritage sites in the country that are at risk.

She had also sought details and the percentage of heritage sites in the country that are currently at risk as reported by UNESCO, the details of the specific factors contributing to the risk and whether any assessments have been made by the government to quantify the impact of climate change on these sites, including data on coastal erosion and flooding.

"India has 43 world heritage properties as of now. None of the World Heritage properties of India are on the World Heritage Danger List. The World Heritage Committee Meeting of UNESCO also discussed this matter in its 46th session held in New Delhi in July 2024. However, no such case has been flagged for the WH properties in India," the minister said in his response.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also asked the details of the categorisation of heritage sites in the country by danger levels (low, medium, high) and whether any site has been downgraded from high to low danger in the last five years state-wise, and the details of heritage sites in Tamil Nadu State categorised as high or medium danger in the last five years and the measures taken by the government to reduce risks.

"There is no such categorisation of heritage sites in the country by danger levels," Shekhawat said.

There are no such properties identified in Tamil Nadu on the World Heritage Danger List, he said.

The Archaeological Survey of India periodically assesses the impact of climate change on selected heritage sites under its protection. For the natural world heritage properties, several programmes and studies are undertaken from time to time by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the minister added.

