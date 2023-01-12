Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India is being established as a self-respecting, capable and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing a program organized on Maharaja Harishchandra Jayanti in Lucknow.

The great tradition of Maharaja Harishchandra was discussed today in a program organized by 'Rastogi Samaj' of Lucknow.

"Participation of all sections of society is necessary for the development of India. India is being established as a self-respecting, capable and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Rajnath Singh.

Underlining the importance of the cultural heritage of the country he said that no civilization could become great without understanding culture.

"We should be proud of our cultural heritage, just like a tree cannot become huge without roots, similarly no civilization can become great without understanding culture," said Rajnath Singh.

He said that if politicians fulfilled even half of the promises made to them there would have been no credibility crisis in the country.

"I don't make promises because politicians in Indian politics have made many promises but if they had fulfilled even half of those promises, there would have been no credibility crisis in the country," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

