Mumbai, January 12: A shocking incident has come to the fore where an Indian woman was allegedly sexually harassed by two Pakistan High Commissioner staffers who demanded sexual favours in lieu of granting her a visa. The woman, who works as a college professor in Punjab, alleged that she was asked to write anti-India pieces on social media in exchange for good money, along with the sexual harassment she encountered.

According to a report published by the Times Now, the incident took place in March 2021 when the woman visited the Pakistan embassy. She told the media outlet that at the embassy, she was asked to wait in a lounge. Later, she was told that a visa cannot be granted as the then Pakistani government was not stable as a no-confidence motion was passed against the then-prime minister Imran Khan. Reportedly, the Pakistani official held the woman's hand and asked her if she was married. She also alleged that the staffer told her that they can marry four times, if she was bored.Rajasthan: Professor Accused of Blackmailing, Demanding Sexual Favours From Student in Kota Sent to Three-Day Police Custody; Mediator Booked.

'They Asked Me Lews Questions', Said Woman:

As per the reports, when the woman was exiting the visa office, a person, who identified himself as Asif, approached her and reportedly said that he would have granted a visa to she had come to him. The man allegedly told her to go back to the lounge and wait there. In another room of the same corridor, Asif told the woman that a visa officer will come by 2 pm and started asking questions regarding a visa. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Shares Private Photos, Videos of Beautician With Her Friends and Relatives After She Refused Demand for Sex; Arrested.

Soon, the man asked her why wasn’t she married. How does she live without marriage, what does she do for her sexual desires. "He also asked do you have somebody to have sex with, do you have somebody with whom you go out, if can you have an extramarital affair. I got up and asked him to call the visa officer," the woman alleged.

The woman has taken up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs. In her complaint to EAM S Jaishankar, she has asked for actions against the embassy staffers.

