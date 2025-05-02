New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the government had not come out with any clear strategy to deal with the situation arising out of the Pahalgam terror attack, even as he asserted that the entire opposition was with the Centre on the issue.

In his remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the party's 24, Akbar Road office, Kharge also said the government had accepted the party's demand for a caste survey but the timing "surprised us".

He, however, raised doubts over the government's intentions and asked party leaders to remain alert to take the caste survey to a logical conclusion.

The Congress president credited former party chief Rahul Gandhi for the government's decision to conduct a caste survey, saying the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha had again proved that if "we raise the issues of the people with honesty, the government has to bow down".

Noting that the party had extended all possible support to the Centre in the fight against terrorism at the last CWC meeting, Kharge said no clear strategy had come from the government even several days after the Pahalgam attack.

Gandhi had met family members of Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur and demanded that the government give martyr status and respect to the deceased, he noted.

"We will unitedly and strictly act against any challenge that comes in the way of the country's unity, integrity and prosperity. The entire opposition is with the government on this issue. We have given this message to the whole world," Kharge said.

