New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) No fee shall be charged from visitors to ASI-protected monuments across India on April 18 on the occasion of World Heritage Day, the Culture Ministry announced on Thursday.

There are 3,698 monuments and sites under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including the Taj Mahal in Agra, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi and the ancient ruins of Nalanda university in Bihar.

Also Read | Delhi BJP Leader Vijay Jolly Falls to Cyber Frauds; Says Tricked Into Booking Rooms in Ayodhya on Fake Portal.

"By waiving off entry fee, the ASI hopes to promote greater public engagement around the importance of conservation and management of our built heritage and how citizens can play an active role in keeping our heritage preserved," the ministry said in a statement.

Officially called 'International Day for Monuments and Sites', the day is celebrated globally on April 18 every year.

Also Read | West Bengal School Jobs Row: Supreme Court Allows 'Untainted' Teachers To Continue Till Fresh Selection Is Over.

"No fee shall be charged on visiting ASI monuments across India (on April 18)," the Culture Ministry said.

This initiative aims at encouraging visitors to explore India's rich cultural heritage.

"With 3,698 monuments and sites under its protection, the ASI is offering this opportunity to reconnect with the country's historical legacy and architectural marvels," the ministry said.

This year's theme for World Heritage Day is 'Heritage under threat from disaster and conflicts', where awareness is being spread on safeguarding the heritage sites from natural or manmade disasters, threats or conflicts.

As per the fundamental duties laid down in the Constitution, "it is our collective responsibility to protect these invaluable heritage sites and do our bit to protect them," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)