Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (PTI) People not having taken any of the two COVID-19 vaccine doses will not be allowed entry into public transport or civic buildings, a senior official of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat said on Friday.

The decision will come into force from September 20, and such people will be barred from entry into vehicles of the civic transport service, the Bus Rapid Transit System as well as Kankaria lakefront, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex etc, said AMC Commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

"Entry will be allowed ONLY for persons having ONE or BOTH doses (if eligible) of vaccine for availing various municipal services. Vaccine certificate shall be checked at entry point of such facilities. To be effective from 20 September, Monday," Kumar tweeted.

The decision was taken to speed up the vaccination process and overcome possible hesitancy among people, officials said.

