New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leaders said that there is no financial crunch in the state and everything is functioning smoothly in the state.

This came after the Karnataka Congress held a meeting with the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday.

Congress MP DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural constituency said that the party is implementing the "guarantees" it had promised during the poll campaign ahead of the state elections.

"No financial crunch, everything is going on smoothly...Five guarantees' implementation is going on, whatever commitment we have given to Karnataka has already been done...," DK Suresh said.

When asked how will the state government tackle polarisation as the Lok Sabha elections approach, Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed said that the government will ensure peace prevails in the state.

"During our election, we had said that there should be peace in the state and there should be law and order, people voted for us. All the communities faced a lot of issues under 4 years of BJP's rule, especially minorities," Saleem Ahmed said.

"We said 'Live and Let Live' and corruption should be removed. People gave us a record number of seats and sent a message to the country. We will take forward that message...," Ahmed added.

Sepaking about the discussions held in the meeting on their strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Saleem Ahmed said, "Discussions were held to form a strategy for Lok Sabha elections. Everyone gave their opinions...We are confident that we will win more than 20 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections..."

Similarly Karnataka Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao who is the state health Minister, denied any financial crisis in the state. When asked if there is a financial crisis in the state, Rao said, "No. There is no crisis."

Speaking about the discussions in the meeting, Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Eshwar Khandre said that it was only about preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"It was only regarding preparation of Lok Sabha elections...," Eshwar Khandre said.

About 50 leaders and ministers from Karnataka participated in the meeting with Central Congress leaders in the national capital on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that the meeting is for strategizing on an action plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Ministers, MLAs, and other leaders are visiting Delhi to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The leaders have called a meeting in the interest of the party to discuss election strategy and distribution of responsibilities. In addition, all our guarantees will be discussed so that it reaches people of the state well,” Shivakumar said on Tuesday in Bengaluru. (ANI)

