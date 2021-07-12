Muzaffarnagar, July 12 (PTI) No fresh coronavirus case have been detected here in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding no new deaths were reported.

The total number of active cases stands at 27, they said, 268 people have died of the virus in the district since its outbreak.

According to Chief Medical Officer MS Faujdar, 487 samples were tested – all negative.

