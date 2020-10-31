Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 323 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,01,287, a health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 883 in the state.

The new infections include 109 from Ranchi district, Dhanbad (35) and East Singhbhum (31), he said.

Jharkhand now has 5,196 active coronavirus cases, while 95,208 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 31,071 samples for COVID-19 during the same period, he added.

