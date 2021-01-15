Ranchi, Jan 15 (PTI) Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 144 new cases pushed the tally to 1,17,384, a health department official said on Friday.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,048 in the state.

"No fresh virus-related death was reported in the state for the third consecutive day on Thursday," the official said.

The new infections include 77 from Ranchi district, East Singhbhum (27) and Dhanbad (9), he said.

Jharkhand now has 1,327 active coronavirus cases, while 1,15,009 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has tested 12,133 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

