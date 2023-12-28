New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Ramanujan College has termed the controversy around the short course on Bhagavad Gita "baseless" with the principal saying the "academic-oriented course" is not being imposed on anyone and the idea was to sensitise teachers about the Indian knowledge system in line with National Education Policy.

In a video interview with ANI, Principal SP Aggarwal also rejected claims that the course is mandatory for teachers, saying, "It is not an imposition, we urged teachers to come."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Development Projects Worth Rs 11,100 Crore in Ayodhya on December 30.

His remarks come as a section of Delhi University teachers claimed that the college has issued an order making a certificate-cum-refresher course on Bhagavad Gita mandatory for its teaching and non-teaching staff.

This has left teachers miffed, who said this could lead to the propagation of "sectarian beliefs".

Also Read | Delhi To Soon Notify Women-Friendly Amendments to Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act After Two Years of Delay.

"All this controversy is baseless spread by teachers who do not want to do their job or enhance their skills. We have not made the course compulsory for anyone," Agarwal said.

When asked about the fee for the course, Agarwal clarified that a "nominal fee" has been charged and the lectures have been made free for students.

"If they are saying, we are doing it to generate revenue, let me clarify. This is not the case. We are spending more. We have kept a nominal fee for teaching staff and for non-teaching staff we have asked half of it. While these lectures are free for students," the principal said.

The course, which started on December 23, has 18 lectures-- one lecture for each chapter of the Bhagavad Gita.

"We have called experts from all over India for this lecture. The idea is to sensitise and train our teachers on the Indian knowledge system. The course is in line with the National Education policy. There are several such courses in the syllabus for that though we thought we should sensitise our teachers first," SP Aggarwal said.

Talking about the idea behind this course, the principal informed me that the college's governing body established a centre called Bharatam Indian Knowledge Centre.

"This centre was launched on December 22. We celebrated it. The centre was launched with its logo. We decided that we should launch a course on Gita to sensitise and train and educate our teachers about the Indian knowledge system," he said.

The principal further said that the college will hold such programmes not only for Bhagavad Gita but also for vedas which are part of the Indian Knowledge System.

The Teachers' outfit Democratic Teachers' Front has demanded the withdrawal of the mandatory registration.

In a statement, the DTF said Ramanujan principal SP Agarwal has "abused the powers vested in him to dictate" to all teachers and non-teaching staff to compulsorily register for and attend a refresher certificate course on Bhagavad Gita.

"Illegally coercing teachers and non-teaching staff to remain engaged till 6.30 pm beyond official duties and the added burden of conducting the ongoing semester examinations of students are unacceptable," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)