New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) With Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that he would like to have a TV debate with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he agrees that "jaw-jaw is better than war-war", but asserted that no issues are ever resolved in Indian television debates, only exacerbated.

Khan said on Tuesday that he would like to have a TV debate with Modi to resolve differences between the two neighbouring countries.

The Pakistan prime minister made the remarks during an interview with Russia's state-run television network RT on the eve of his maiden two-day visit to Moscow -- the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades -- during which he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and exchange views on major regional and international issues.

Reacting to Khan's remarks, Tharoor tweeted, "Dear @ImranKhanPTI, agree that 'jaw-jaw is better than war-war', but no issues are ever resolved in Indian television debates, only exacerbated!"

"And some of our anchors would be happy to ignite World War III if it would increase their TRPs....," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Khan, in response to a question, said, "I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV."

He added that it would be so good for over a billion people of the subcontinent if differences between Pakistan and India could be resolved through a debate.

