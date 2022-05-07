Nagpur, May 7 (PTI) There was no load-shedding anywhere in Maharashtra on Saturday, a Mahadiscom official said.

He said electricity demand in Maharashtra for the day was 23200 megawatt, while it was 14,343 MW in Rajasthan, which had a shortage of 12.47 million units.

The demand in Madhya Pradesh was 12371 MW and the shortage was 7.73 million units, the demand in Jammu-Kashmir was 2370 MW and the shortage was 1.26 million units, and these figures were 5616 MW and 0.64 million units for Bihar, 8492 MW and 0.47 million units for Haryana, and 22271 MW and 0.37 million units, he said.

