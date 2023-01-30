New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The national capital did not record any fresh COVID-19 case or death due to the viral disease on Monday.

Delhi recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 2, 2020, and has logged a total of 20,07,374 cases so far. The death toll stands at 26,522, according to health department data.

There are eight active cases in Delhi, the health department said in its bulletin.

As many as 637 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi had reported three cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

Delhi has logged only one death (on January 9) due to COVID-19 this month.

The national capital has battled three waves of COVID-19 so far, with the Delta variant-driven second wave in April-May 2021 being the deadliest.

The two months saw hospitals and family members of patients scrambling for oxygen and hospitals burdened beyond capacity.

The third wave, fuelled by the Omicron variant, saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touch the record high of 28,867 on January 13 last year. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year, the highest so far.

