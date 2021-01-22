Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) There was no fresh coronavirus death in Rajasthan on Friday, while 201 new cases took the infection tally to 3.16 lakh, the Health Department said.

A total of 3,719 people are under treatment, while 3.1 lakh people have recovered so far, according to a bulletin.

So far, 513 people have died from the pathogen in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 113 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar districts, the bulletin stated.

The 201 new cases include 41 each in Kota and Jaipur, 21 in Jodhpur, 20 in Nagaur, 15 in Ajmer, 13 in Alwar, 10 in Bhilwara. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)