Patna (Bihar) [India], April 11 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday launched the party's campaign for the Bihar Assembly Election with his first-ever public rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

Addressing at the 'Bihar Badlav Rally' in Patna, Kishor accused Bihar government of "mismanagement" because of which lakhs of people arriving to the rally were stuck in traffic.

Kishor apologised for the inconvenience and announced the launch of a door-to-door campaign for the next 10 days, saying, "No one can stop the storm of change in Bihar."

"Due to the mismanagement of the administration, lakhs of people are stuck around Patna for the last 4 hours, but this useless government is not helping the people. Before the rally, everyone from the District Magistrate to the Chief Secretary was informed and all the paperwork was also completed. Still, the administration allowed the people to be troubled, but did not help them," Kishor said.

"The government did not allow lakhs of people who came from all over Bihar to meet us. Therefore, in the next 10 days, he himself will go on a tour and go to every house, every village and meet the people. He said that no one can stop the storm of change in Bihar," Kishor added.

Kishor exuded confidence of party's victory in Bihar Assembly election urging people to vote for change

"Do you want to throw out Nitish Kumar or not?...you won't agree even if PM Modi come and tell you right? Do you want 'Jungle raaj' of Lalu?...do you want change in Bihar or not?...do you want Lalu, Nitish, Modi's governance or people's governance in Bihar?...have faith in this son, in November, we will form people's government" Kishor said.

After the rally, Kishor also spoke with the media and criticised CM Nitish Kumar-led government for the mismanagement, saying that the party had given the information to administration about the rally but "not even 10 Policemen have been deployed" to ensure safety of people.

"We had organised 'Bihar Badlav rally'. More than a month ago, we gave application to book Gandhi Maidan, and since then, we have fulfilled all the formalities asked by the administration...administration had offered to extend all the help...we had told them that more than 5 lakh people want to participate...we gave administration all the information...yesterday, they released a joint order...but still more than 2 lakh people were stuck in traffic jam...there has been chaos all over Patna since afternoon...not even 10 Policemen have been deployed here," Kishor said.

The Jan Suraaj Party is set to contest its first Assembly election in Bihar, which is likely to be held in October or November this year. The party earlier contested the by-polls in which they failed to open their account.

The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. (ANI)

