Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 23 (ANI): While reacting to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his subsequent remand in the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) custody until March 28 in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Odisha, Mukesh Mahaling, said on Saturday that no one is above the Constitution of India.

"No one is above the Constitution of India in this country. No one is above the law. Arvind Kejriwal has to stay within the law," Mahaling said, speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Speaking about the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was also recently rounded up by the ED in a money laundering case, Mahaling said, "The Jharkhand Chief Minister was also arrested in a similar money laundering case. He resigned immediately and appointed a new Chief Minister."

On the snub received by Kejriwal's mentor, Anna Hazare, for allegedly being involved in the liquor policy case, Mahaling said, "Even Arvind Kejriwal's guru has said that he will face the consequences of his actions. He does not do what he says."

In response to the persistence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders asking for the Chief Minister to be allowed to run the Delhi government from prison, Mahaling said, "I think Arvind Kejriwal should not think of himself as a god and stay within the law. He cannot run a government from jail. The law is above everyone."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Delhi High Court denied an urgent listing of the plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and custody in the Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand granted by the trial court on March 22.

CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The ED, which was given the custody of Delhi CM till March 28 by the court, has alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28. (ANI)

