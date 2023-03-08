Etawah (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) No opposition leader will be left before the Lok Sabha elections against whom the Enforcement Directorate or Income Tax have not taken action, Samajwadi Party national chief general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said Wednesday.

The BJP government appears to have learnt nothing from history and believes that people can be pressured by putting them in jail, he alleged.

The CBI on Tuesday questioned former railway minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for nearly five hours in two sessions in the land-for-jobs scam case in New Delhi.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates.

The questioning of ailing Prasad, convicted in a fodder scam, came a day after his wife was quizzed at her Patna residence by the agency for nearly five hours.

Reacting to action by central agencies against the former Bihar chief ministers, Yadav said, "There will be no opposition leader left in this country before the elections, against whom ED and Income Tax have not taken action."

"It seems they have not learnt anything from history, nor want to learn. When (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi put all leaders of the opposition in jail, she lost all bypolls and general elections," Yadav said while interacting with reporters on the occasion of Holi in Saifai.

The Samajwadi Party leader said everyone knows the history of the person under whose leadership such action is being taken in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Ram Gopal Yadav reached the 'samadhi' of Mulayam Singh Yadav and paid homage to him.

"With the blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav, we will move forward by working on the path of ideals and principles," he told reporters there.

He said the national convention of the Samajwadi Party is going to be held in Kolkata, where economic, political and social proposals will be passed which will decide the direction of the party.

