Kanpur (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said there can be no place for those "who hated India and Indianness" and "one who cannot respect the great men and freedom fighters of the country".

The chief minister's comments were directed at those who, according to him, have historically attacked India's faith, culture and honour.

"I say it again that one who cannot respect the great men and freedom fighters of the country, there can be no place for that person," said Adityanath speaking at Bithur Mahotsav here.

"Those who were invaders, those who attacked the faith of India, those who hated India and Indianness, those who tried to harm the honour of the sisters and daughters of India, those who trampled on the eternal culture of India, those who were crushing the faith of India can never be an ideal for India, they can never be an ideal for the citizens of India," he added.

Adityanath further criticized individuals, who idolize foreign invaders, urging them to reconsider their stance.

The chief minister highlighted a statement made by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during the country's Republic Day parade, which he believes is an eye-opener.

"The president of Indonesia says that if our DNA is ever tested, it will turn out to be Indian. Indonesia is the largest Muslim majority country in the world and this statement of his is an eye-opener for those who consider foreign invaders as their ideal in India," he said.

Adityanath's remarks were followed by a call for respect towards iconic Indian figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Guru Gobind Singh.

"I believe that after this statement, those people will also have a feeling of respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and these great warriors of India, the great revolutionaries of great India and will contribute in making India great," he said.

