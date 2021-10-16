New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): After a corpse of a man was found near the Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws since November last year, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that there is no place for violence in their movement and demanded that the culprit behind the incident should be punished.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "SKM has already issued its statement over the Singhu border incident. There is no place for violence in our movement. Let the law do its work and the guilty should be punished."

Also Read | Singhu Border Murder: One Nihang Surrenders After Brutal Killing of Lakhbir Singh.

Tikait further stated that the incident has nothing to do with their movement. "This incident has nothing to with our movement. We have been doing a peaceful agitation for 11 months against the three farm laws. We will continue our protest till the government fulfil our demands to repeal those laws," he added.

Earlier on Friday, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

Also Read | Nokia G300 Smartphone with Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

"An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

Following the incident, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the 'gruesome killing' of the man and said that "both the parties to the incident, the Nihang group and the deceased person, have no relation with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha".

"A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth," added the statement issued by SKM.

The SKM has also demanded that the culprits should be punished after a lawful investigation into the allegation of murder and conspiracy behind sacrilege and they will "cooperate with the police and administration in any lawful action." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)