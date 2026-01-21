New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni on Wednesday said that the world must move beyond conflict, violence and terrorism, as he highlighted a new peace initiative launched during a nine-day katha organised in Delhi by Pujya Morari Bapu for the World Peace Centre Mission.

Speaking to ANI on the fifth day of the katha, Acharya Lokesh Muni said he has been entrusted with forming a globally impactful committee that will intervene in conflict zones and work towards resolving disputes through dialogue, underscoring that war and violence are not solutions to global problems.

"A 9-day katha was organised in Delhi by Pujya Morari Bapu for the World Peace Centre Mission, and today was the fifth day of the katha... A message was given to the world that there is no place for conflict in this world anymore. There is no place for violence and terrorism in this world anymore. In fact, Pujya Bapu entrusted me with the responsibility of forming a committee with a global impact," he said.

He added that the katha has also become a platform to dispel prevailing misconceptions in society and across the world, while launching a new initiative for global peace.

"Wherever there is conflict, wherever there is war or violence, that committee will intervene and resolve it through dialogue. Because war, violence, and terrorism are not the solution to the problem... So today, a new initiative was launched, and along with that, this Katha is also working to dispel many misconceptions that exist in the world and in society," Acharya Lokesh Muni added.

Meanwhile, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who was also present at the event, praised Acharya Lokesh Muni's initiative and expressed gratitude for the effort to establish a World Peace Centre. Speaking to reporters, Shastri said the gathering aimed to unite the nation in the cause of Sanatan Dharma.

"We were fortunate to attend this event in Delhi, in the presence of Pujya Murari Bapu Ji, where Acharya Lokesh Muni Ji undertook the task of establishing an unprecedented World Peace Center and uniting all of India for the cause of Sanatan Dharma. We were also fortunate to have the opportunity to speak and offer our tribute. We offer our heartfelt gratitude to Acharya Lokesh Muni Ji for this extraordinary endeavour. Since every person born in this country is a Sanatani, he declared that from today he will be known as Acharya Lokesh Muni Sanatani," Dhirendra Krishna Shastri told reporters.

Highlighting the contemporary challenges, Shastri said that while the world is living in the age of Artificial Intelligence, there is an equally urgent need for what he termed "HI" or Hindutva Intelligence. He asserted that Dharma alone can unite the country, prevent violence, avert a third world war, and guide humanity towards peace and non-violence.

"Look, this is the age of AI. In the age of reels, we must not lose sight of reality. In this age of AI, we now need HI. Along with Artificial Intelligence, the country desperately needs HI, which means Hindutva Intelligence. It is Dharma that can bring unity to the country, it is Dharma that can save the world from a Third World War, it is Dharma that can bring peace to the world, and it is Dharma that will prevent individuals from resorting to violence and instead guide them towards the path of non-violence," he said. (ANI)

