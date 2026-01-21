Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Thane, January 21: Sahar Shaikh, a 22-year-old corporator from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has found herself at the centre of a political storm following her victory in the recently concluded Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections 2026. A video of her victory speech, in which she vowed to "paint Mumbra green," went viral on January 20, drawing sharp criticism from rival parties. Today, January 21, Shaikh issued a clarification, stating her remarks were strictly political and referred to her party’s expansion rather than any communal sentiment. Scroll below to know who Sahar Shaikh is.

Who Is Sahar Shaikh?

Sahar Shaikh is a young politician who made a significant debut by winning from Ward 30 in the Mumbra-Kalwa belt, a traditional stronghold of senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad. She comes from a politically active family; her father, Yunus Shaikh, was a veteran local leader previously associated with the NCP. ‘Supreme Court Is Being Run by PM Modi and Amit Shah’, Claims Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Before Symbol Row Hearing (Watch Video).

After being denied a ticket by the NCP (SP), both father and daughter shifted allegiance to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. Sahar's victory is being viewed as a major shift in Mumbra's local power dynamics, signalling a challenge to established political hierarchies by younger candidates.

Sahar Shaikh's 'Paint Mumbra Green'Remark Goes Viral

The Viral Comments: 'Kaise Haraya?' and 'Paint Mumbra Green'

The controversy erupted when footage from a post-election rally showed Shaikh addressing a crowd and mockingly asking, “Kaise haraya?” (How did we defeat you?) She is also heard saying that in the coming elections, AIMIM would "paint Mumbra green" and ensure that all winning candidates from the area belong to her party.

She attributed the win to the "crushing of arrogance" of long-standing political figures. The most contentious part of her speech was her declaration that over the next five years, she would work to "paint all of Mumbra green". Ruling Mahayuti alliance members and NCP (SP) supporters quickly condemned the statement, alleging it carried provocative communal undertones.

Sahar Shaikh Issues Clarification Over Her Viral Statement

Sahar Shaikh Issues Clarification Over 'Paint Mumbra Green' Remark

Responding to the backlash, Shaikh clarified that her choice of words was misinterpreted for political gain. She explained that "green" referred to the colour of the AIMIM party flag and its growing electoral footprint.

"My party's flag is green. I was referring to AIMIM's political presence and our governance agenda," she told reporters. She further said that if her party’s flag was saffron, then she would have said that she would turn the area saffron. "It was a statement about political victory, not religion," she added. ‘BJP Keeps Workers at Forefront’: Party National President Nitin Nabin Reminisces About PM Narendra Modi’s Gesture During Bihar Visit.

Political Context of Sahar Shaikh's Victory in TMC Elections

The victory of Sahar Shaikh and her panel is significant as AIMIM managed to win five seats in the Thane Municipal Corporation, four of which came from the Mumbra area. This performance has effectively disrupted the decades-long dominance of the NCP in the region. Observers suggest that while her comments have sparked a "Saffron vs. Green" debate in the media, the underlying story is the emergence of a new, vocal leadership that is successfully tapping into the frustrations of local youth.

