Hyderabad, January 21: A Class-I student of an Army School was killed, and her mother was critically injured when a two-wheeler they were riding skidded and fell under an Army vehicle in Telangana. The shocking incident occurred near Trimulgherry in Secunderabad on Wednesday. The seven-year-old boy, a student of Trimulgherry Army School, was on his way to the school and was riding pillion on the scooty driven by his mother. When they reached near the RK Puram Flyover, the scooty skidded. An Army truck coming behind ran over them.

The child died on the spot, while her mother sustained grievous injuries. She was shifted to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical. The shocking visuals of the child getting crushed under the front wheel of the Army vehicle were recorded on CCTV. Neredmet police registered a case and took up the investigation. According to police, the boy’s father serves in the Indian Army and is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. In another road accident in the city, three people were injured when a car overturned. Tamil Nadu Highway Accident: 3 Omni Buses Collide After Lorry Overturns on Chennai-Trichy NH-45 in Kallakurichi (Watch Video).

The accident occurred on the Begumpet flyover. Police said the cab driver lost control and the vehicle overturned after hitting the road divider. The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the busy road. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police suspect that the car was being driven at a high speed, resulting in the accident. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, a chemical tanker fell into an agricultural canal. The accident occurred near AV Nagar in Kakinada district. Madhya Pradesh: Five Women Killed in Road Accident in Jabalpur, Says Police.

The tanker, which was carrying chemicals from a pharmaceutical company, fell into the canal after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Following the accident, the chemical spilt out and got mixed with the water. Since the water from the canal is supplied to nearby villages through a pumping scheme, the authorities sounded an alert. They cautioned people not to drink the water till further notice.

