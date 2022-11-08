Indore, Nov 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday said there was no pressure on party workers to participate in Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The state unit has not issued any fiat asking workers to take part in the Yatra, he told reporters here after chairing a review meeting related to Gandhi's foot-march which will enter the state from Maharashtra this month.

“There is no pressure on any worker to take part in this historic Yatra, nor have we issued any directive to them to get associated with the Yatra. Despite that, all party workers will join it with their heart,” Nath said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra did not have any political objective but was aimed at saving India's unity in diversity, culture and Constitution, he said.

Rahul Gandhi thought of launching the Yatra as "our cultural and constitutional institutions are in danger," the former MP chief minister said.

The Constitution given to India by Dr B R Ambedkar was copied by several other countries, he said.

“But if the Constitution falls into the wrong hands, what will happen?" Nath asked.

The Yatra is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh in Burhanpur district on November 20. It will pass through the Malwa-Nimar region in 13 days before entering Rajasthan.

