Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [Inida], January 24 (NAI): After the central government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Modi for recognising the work of the late leader for the backward classes of society.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done great work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indeed taken a great decision by awarding Bharat Ratna to the leader of the backward classes, the saviour of social justice. I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh," said Pathak.

"This decision shows that the Prime Minister is truly a universal leader, and the way Karpoori Thakurji spent his entire life in the service of the backward classes and the oppressed was instrumental in bringing upliftment to the lives of the people, and till date no government has thought of giving him such an honour," he added.

This prestigious award is a tribute to Karpoori Thakur's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for social justice. Known affectionately as 'Jan Nayak' (People's Leader), Thakur's simplicity in his personal conduct was highly inspiring, and his contribution to Indian politics has been monumental.

The former Bihar CM was born on January 24, 1924, and passed away on February 17, 1988.

Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of the country.

Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979. Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation. (ANI)

