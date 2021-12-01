New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Union education ministry on Wednesday ruled out any proposal to increase the number of seats in Kendriya Vidyalyas.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha, that "there is no such proposal, at present, to increase existing number of seats in KVs (Kendriya Vidyalyas)".

In response to a separate question, Pradhan said during the last five years, 122 new KVs have been opened in the country.

"Opening of new KVs is a continuous process. KVs are opened primarily to cater to the educational needs of the wards of transferable central government employees, including defence and para-military personnel, central autonomous bodies, central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and central institute of higher learning (IHL) by providing a common programme of education," he said.

