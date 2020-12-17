South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 17 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over current law and order situation in the state, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that "there is no rule of law in the state and the power of the police is being abused".

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhankhar visited the circuit house of the Diamond Harbour Assembly of South 24 Parganas district.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal’s Ex-District Chief Anil Prabhu Arrested by Karnataka Police For Alleged Involvement in Cattle Theft and Smuggling.

"There is no rule of law in this state, democracy is being hurt here. The police are being politicised. We are forgetting that we all are accountable to the law. Good governance is impossible without following the law. I take note of all violent incidents. Government employees must be apolitical. The power of the police is being abused. The anarchy of the state continues," he said here.

Commenting on the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, he said: "I am responsible for defending the Constitution. We will take appropriate steps to ensure smooth voting. Fear must be removed from people's minds. No chaos will be tolerated," he added.

Also Read | How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Soicedad, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of BAR vs RS Football Game Score Updates on TV.

The Governor further said that the rape cases are on the surge in the state.

Over the past several months, Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues. Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)