Kota (Rajasthan) May 4 (PTI) A NEET aspirant, who allegedly committed suicide a day before the national medical entrance exam, was a studious student and showed no signs of depression, the deceased girl's father said on Sunday.

The minor girl, who hailed from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, hanged herself using her scarf from an iron grille of her room in the Parshavnath area on Saturday night when her parents were outside.

Speaking to media outside the mortuary on Sunday morning, Suresh Singh Sikarwal claimed his daughter was good at studies and scored 92 % marks in the class 10 board exam.

He said that he bought a house in Kota in 2017, and since then, his children have been studying here and living with their mother, while he used to visit the home frequently.

Sikarwal, who is a teacher by profession, said he had been with his daughter for the past four days, but she displayed no sign of depression or anxiety and had been preparing for NEET at a coaching institute for two years.

The parents were in the market at the time she took the extreme step on Saturday evening, circle inspector at Kunhadi police station Arvind Bhardwaj said, adding the incident came to light at about 9 pm, when they reached home.

No suicide note was recovered from her room, and the reason behind the extreme step by the girl was yet to be ascertained through investigation, Bhardwaj said.

Notably, this is the 14th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January and the fourth in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, 17 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in the coaching city of Kota last year.

