Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's two official residences do not have any water bill pending, the CMO said and dismissed an RTI-based news report in this regard.

As per a report submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the (bill) arrears of both 'Varsha' and 'Torna' bungalows of the CM are 'Nirank' (blank), the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

Also Read | Outside the Wire Teaser: Anthony Mackie Is an Android Milliatry Officer in This High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

The CMO further stated that a news report claiming that the water bills of chief minister's official residences 'Vasha' and the adjoining 'Torna' are pending, is not based on facts.

"The office of the Water Works Department of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation has given a report of outstanding in this regard. It clarifies the fact that the arrears of these two bungalows are non-existent," the release said.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation, Govt Job for Kin of Killed CRPF Soldier in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier in the day, a city-based RTI activist claimed that a collective water bill of about Rs 24.56 lakh was pending with the official bungalows of the CM, deputy CM and other ministers of the state cabinet.

The activist had claimed that 'Varsha' bungalow has the total water bill arrears of Rs 24,916, while 'Devgiri', the official residence of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, defaulted the water bill of Rs 1,35,300.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)