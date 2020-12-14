Muzaffarnagar, Dec 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of a CRPF officer from the state killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Deputy Commandant Vikas Kumar, belonging to the 208th battalion of CRPF's elite unit CoBRA, received serious injuries on Sunday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded while it was being defused by security personnel in Kistaram police station limits, he said. UP Govt Gave One-Time Pension to 10.68 Lakh ‘Divyang' During COVID-19 Lockdown, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district of the state, died on Monday.

Expressing his condolences, Adityanath announced that a public road in the district will be named after the CPRF officer. The Commando Battalion for a Resolute Action (CoBRA) is an elite jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

