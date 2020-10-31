New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi which was shut as water from the Yamuna contained spiked levels of ammonia have now resumed working, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice president Raghav Chadha said on Saturday, after inspecting the plants.

Raghav Chadha said that ammonia levels rise in the Yamuna was due to discharge pollutants from Haryana which impacted the capacity of the two water treatment plants.

Also Read | India's First Seaplane Service Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Kevadia; Know Ticket Price, Route and All Other Details.

"Ammonia level had risen in Yamuna river so we had to shut two water treatment plants. The level of the pollutant is reducing now and the two plants have resumed operation. There'll be no problem in the supply of water from tomorrow," Chadha said.

With the rise in levels of ammonia, people in parts of the city had complained of dirty water and water supply shortage.

Also Read | Mumbai Teenager, Awake Watching Web Series Till Dawn, Ends Up Saving 75 Residents Before Building Collapsed in Dombivli.

The DJB vice president, on Friday, had assured normal water supply in the city from Saturday.

"The Yamuna river water coming from Haryana to Delhi had spiked levels of ammonia and reached 3 ppm (parts per million). Because of this, two major water treatment plants had to be shut. This affected water supply in few parts of north, north-west and south Delhi," he had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)