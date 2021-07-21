By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has offered certain terms and conditions to farm union leaders and depending on their agreement farmers from the Singhu border will be granted permission to hold their protest march in the national capital during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

"Around 2,500 Delhi police officials along with 3,000 paramilitary personnel will remain deployed at Singhu border on Thursday. Apart from this, anti-riot force, water cannons and tear gas are on standby to make all efforts to stop the anti-social elements among the farmers from crossing over into Delhi forcefully, similar to what happened on Republic Day this year," police sources said.

Security has been heightened in the national capital with personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar.

The farmers during their repeated rounds of talks with the police have said that they intend to begin their daily protest from tomorrow and will hold 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar every day till the monsoon session of Parliament is in progress. Every day 200 farmers will reach Jantar Mantar to stage a protest from 11 am to 5 pm against the three farm laws.

Farmers have said that each of these 200 farmers will carry identity cards and will reach Delhi in buses escorted by the police.

However, this time police said they are not taking any chances after what happened on January 26 this year and have made proper arrangements.

Apart from the main highway all routes leading to Delhi are under surveillance and are being monitored round the clock.

"We have adequate deployment, drones are being used to keep watch from the aerial view and an anti-riot force is also on standby," said a senior police official.

Police officials have said that as per the existing COVID guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) no permission for large gatherings can be given.

"Senior officials are still talking to the farmer leaders to find a middle way to ensure things remain peaceful and no law and order situation arises," they added. (ANI)

