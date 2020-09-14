Noida (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday recorded 141 new COVID-19 patients and the infection tally reached 10,332, official data showed.

The number of active cases stood at 1,979, down from 2,008 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 169 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 8,305, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.46 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate improved slightly to 80.38 per cent from 79.82 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks eighth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 27th in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 67,287 active cases across UP on Monday. So far, 2,45,417 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,491, the data showed.

