Aurangabad, September 14: A woman in Maharashtra recieved video calls from an unknown person who sexual favours and flashed his private parts at her. The police registered a case against the unknown person last week based on a complaint from the woman's husband. The incident is reported from Waluj village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. Cops are trying to identify the caller. Mumbai: Man Flashes Private Parts to a Girl at ATM, Arrested With The Help of Her Video.

According to a report by Times of India, the woman has been recovering calls from un unknown number. She initially ignored the calls. However, the frequency of calls started increasing and so the vulgarity. The caller made a video call during which he demanded sexual favours from the woman and flashed his private parts at her. She then informed her husband who lodged a police complaint. Molestation in Mumbai Local: Man Flashes at Girl, Touches Her On Board Packed Train, Arrested.

Following the husband's complaint, police booked the unidentified accused on the charges of outraging the modesty of a woman by allegedly making several video calls to her and demanding sexual favours. "Details of the unidentified number have already been obtained and the process of identifying the suspect is underway," sub-inspector Satish Pandit, who is investigating the case, said.

