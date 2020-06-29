Noida (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Seven people were arrested and owners of 794 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, one vehicle was impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Sunday night, the police said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown have been eased now.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19.

"Three FIRs were registered and seven persons arrested for violating CrPC 144. A total of 2,132 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 794 of them, while one other was impounded," the police said in a statement.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, officials said.

