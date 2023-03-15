Noida, Mar 15 (PTI) The Noida Police have launched an inquiry after a sub-inspector accused her police station's in-charge of sexually harassing her, officials said.

The sub-inspector and the station house officer (SHO) of the Phase-2 police station have been transferred to the Reserve Police Lines in the wake of the case, they said.

According to an official, the alleged incident of sexual harassment took place on March 7.

"The sub-inspector on Monday submitted a complaint with the deputy commissioner of police (women safety) and after that a departmental inquiry has been initiated into the case. Both the complainant and the accused SHO have been shunted to Reserve Police Lines," the police official said.

A police spokesperson said Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has ordered formation of a committee according to the Vishakha guidelines.

"This committee will have three members and one of them will be from outside the department to ensure a fair and timely probe into the matter," the spokesperson said.

