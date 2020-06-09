India News | Noida: COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 10, Tally Nears 700

Noida, Jun 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old cancer patient died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the highly contagious respiratory disease in the district to 10, officials said.

A resident of Noida's Sector 75, the man was suffering from lung cancer and the report of his COVID-19 test, which was conducted at a private laboratory, came back positive, the officials said.

"He was admitted to a private hospital where he died in the early hours of Tuesday. The cause of death was refractory shock with bilateral pneumonia with cardio respiratory failure," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The man was among the 38 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, he said.

"On Tuesday, 38 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 691. A total 423 patients have recovered so far. There are 258 active cases now," the officer said.

The fresh cases include 20 members of five families from Noida, Greater Noida, and Greater Noida (West), according to a statement.

The recovery rate of patients on Tuesday came down to 61.21 per cent from 64.77 per cent on Monday, according to official statistics.

A 68-year-old man, a resident of Noida Sector 82, also died early on Tuesday morning. His death audit report, which will ascertain the cause of death and the circumstances leading to it, is pending, the statement said.

